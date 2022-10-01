Amid Rising Crime In Bihar, Miscreants Shoot At Retired Govt Employee; Leave Him Critical

The law and order situation in Bihar is deteriorating by the day as a number of crime incidents are on the rise in the state. The latest instance was of a retired BSNL employee being shot at by miscreants on Friday night. The person was in critical condition after the incident, which took place in Bihar’s Arrah.

The attack took place when he was sleeping in his house’s hallway. The police immediately arrived at the location of the firing and the investigation is under process. The person is being treated at Patna Medical College. A land dispute was allegedly the reason for the attack, said the police. An FIR has been registered in the Jagdishpur area, in the Bhojpur district of Bihar.

#BREAKING | Retired Govt official shot at by armed miscreants in Bihar's Arrah. More details here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/dd73NZ9VsU — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

RJD leader allegedly shoots youth in broad daylight

This is not the first time that a shooting incident has come to light in recent days in Bihar. BJP, citing media reports, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Baiju Yadav allegedly shot a youth in broad daylight after he snubbed the leader’s demands. The accused is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and is a relative of RJD MLA Ranjit Yadav.

Sharing media reports and pictures of the RJD leader with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Poonawalla took to Twitter and wrote, "Jungle Raj crosses all limits. After Begusarai now Baiju Yadav, RJD leader, representative of Ranjit Yadav MLA of RJD, often seen with Tejaswi, reportedly shot a youth in broad daylight when he refused to give in to the demands of sand mafia." RJD= Rozana Jungle Raj and Dakaiti," the BJP leader added.

Every since RJD has come back to power - Bihar has been pushed back into dark days of Maha Jungle Raj and lawlessness ! Even ministers have criminal cases & abscond



Complete green flag to criminals - Begusarai to Patna to Gaya



Nitish Kumar ji - you are responsible for this — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 27, 2022

HM Amit Shah cautions of Jungle Raj in Bihar

Home Minister Amit Shah in his maiden visit to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), cautioned people about the return of ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar. He said, "I'd like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh if people engaging in the fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he's (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu Prasad Yadav's pressure. The danger of 'Jungle-raj' looms over Bihar."

Following the mass shooting in Begusarai, which killed one and injured many, similar incidents of shooting incidents were also reported from Hajipur and Barhiya. There were also reports of killings in Chapra and Nawada.