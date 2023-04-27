Amid Rising Cyber Actions Of Adversaries, Indian Army To Operationalise New Units

In response to the growing actions of adversaries China and Pakistan in the online sphere to target India, the Indian Army has operationalised new specialised units to handle threats and challenges under its cyber warfare programmes.

This decision comes after the Commanders Conference, held in the third week of April and led by Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande.

"To safeguard the communication networks and increase preparedness levels in this niche domain, Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) are being raised in the Indian Army," government sources said.

"Cyberspace has emerged as an important component of the military domain, both in grey zone warfare and conventional operations," they said.

Underscoring the significance and requirement of such specialist units, the sources asserted that the expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by our adversaries has made the cyber domain more competitive and contested.

"The Indian Army today is rapidly migrating towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems at all levels," they said. Specifying the role of these new units, the sources said: "These organisations will assist the formations in undertaking the mandated cyber security functions to strengthen the cyber security posture of the Indian Army."

The Army has taken a number of steps in recent years to combat the hacking and virtual honey-trapping used by enemies.

(With inputs from ANI)