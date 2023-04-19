Amid SC Hearing, Centre Seeks Views Of States, UTs Over Legalisation Of Same-sex Marriage

As the Supreme Court will resume its hearing on a bunch of petitions on Wednesday regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriages, the Central government has filed a fresh affidavit in the matter. The Centre has requested the apex court to make all states and Union Territories of the country a party in the ongoing proceedings.

In its affidavit, the government has stated that the present issue falls within the legislative domain of the states and hence they should be a party to the hearing. The Centre has urged the Court to implead all states as parties to the case or wait till the consultation process is over.

Centre seeks views of States & UTs over the legalisation of same-sex marriages amid SC hearing

The Centre's affidavit stated, "It is submitted that the Union of India, reiterates its request to join all States and Union Territories as a party to the present case, invite the views of the various States on the present issue, which clearly falls within their legislative domain and only thereafter, proceed to decide the question before the Hon’ble Court. It is submitted that further, the Union of India, in the absence of a notice to the States and Union Territories on the present issues, has started the exercise of consultation with all the States, in order to ascertain the views of the States on the said issue. It is submitted that the Union of India has issued a letter dated April 18 to all States inviting comments and views on the seminal issue raised in the present batch of petitions."

"The said issue goes to the root of the present matter and has far-reaching implications. It is therefore humbly requested that all States and UTs be made a party to the present proceedings and their respective stance be taken on record and in the alternative, allow the Union of India, to finish the consultative process with the States, obtains the views/apprehensions, compile the same and place it on record before this Court, and only thereafter adjudicate on the present issue," the affidavit added.