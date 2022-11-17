Amid Shraddha Murder, Law Min Speaks On Crimes Against Women; Bats For Fast-track Courts

Amid the ongoing investigation in the spine-chilling Shraddha murder case in the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju spoke on the increasing crimes against women in the country. Rijiju further stated that after introducing the Criminal Amendment Bill in the Parliament, the Centre had also urged all the state governments and High Courts to set-up more fast-track courts in the country for delivering fast justice to the affected.

Addressing the media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We bought the Criminal Amendment Bill in the Parliament in 2018. I introduced it myself when I was the Union Law Minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. In view of the bill, we have also urged all the state governments and High Courts to set up fast-track courts."

"Whenever a crime happens, whoever be the perpetrator, the law should deal with them strictly. For this, there are courts in our country. Our government is working towards strengthening the judiciary with its full efforts,” the Union Minister said, adding, “We believe that the judicial system of our country should become very strong because if the judiciary is strong, everybody will get justice."

“We made a provision to have special courts for trial of heinous crimes in the country - rape, murder of children and crimes against women. We made roadmap for fast-track courts and fast-track special courts under POCSO Act,” he asserted.

#BREAKING | Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks on crime against women. The leader backed the idea of fast-track courts and sought a 'strong law' for justice to the affected. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/DdQum1JHlg — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

Notably, earlier in April 2018, the central government promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance providing for the death penalty for the rape of girls below the age of 12 years.

Shraddha's killer Aaftab to be produced in court

In the latest development in the gruesome Shraddha murder case, the Delhi Police is likely to produce Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court on Thursday, November 17. Notably, the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has also allowed a narco test on Aaftab as police claimed that multiple discrepancies are found in Aaftab's statement. "The test will let us know if Aaftab is telling the truth. It will also help us to understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer said.