Amid Shraddha Murder Probe, Maha Govt Forms Squad To Help Women Who Ran Away From Home

Amid the ongoing probe in the spine-chilling murder case of Shradhha Walkar, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday informed the Women's Commission and the state Ministry of Child Development will form a squad for the women who ran away from their homes and are seeking help. He further added that the squad will help them and provide protection for them.

In a video message, the Maharashtra Cabinet minister said, "Taking a lesson from the Shraddha murder case, I have instructed the state's Women Commission to form a squad to help the women who ran away from their homes and are now facing problems. This was not the only case, there is a possibility of more such cases in Maharashtra, therefore, there was a need to form a panel or a squad to protect young girls."

"Many girls are disconnected from their families and can not ask them for help. Therefore, the squad will try to find such girls and will provide protection to them so that no such cases are reported in the future," he added.

'Very Unfortunate': Maha CM Eknath Shinde

After the gruesome case of Shraddha's murder came to light, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the entire incident 'unfortunate'. The Chief Minister further demanded that the accused must be severely punished.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Shinde said, "It is very unfortunate. The accused should be severely punished. The incident is from Delhi, police administration and Delhi government should take stern actions against the accused."

Cops record the statement of Shraddha's friends

According to the sources, Shraddha's close friends -- Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Raj -- also arrived at the Crime Detection Unit of Manikpur police to record their statements. Rahul Raj has reportedly left the Crime Detention Unit nearly after two hours of questioning by Delhi police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Friday reached Mumbai and recorded the statements of Laxman Nadar (Shraddha's friend who knew about her relationship with Aaftab in-depth) and the person who rented the couple a flat in Vasai.