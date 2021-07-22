Amid Spyware Row, 'PEGASUS' A Coaching Centre In Kozhikode Sees Increase In App Downloads

As the Pegasus snooping case has taken centre stage in the country, one of the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam coaching centres at Koyilandy has gained huge online attention. PEGASUS is a coaching centre at Koyilandy in Kozhikode which operates an app in the same name to provide notes and previous year question papers as part of the Institute's coaching.

Pegasus app download increases

The Pegasus coaching centre's app that was launched in June 2020, had only 1,000 downloads so far and with the Pegasus issue rising, the app has been downloaded more than 1,000 times. And for the past few days, the coaching centre has received many enquiry calls.

Individuals interested in knowing others' private lives including top government officials and a Supreme Court judge have downloaded the app mistaking it as the same spyware software of NSO Group of Israel used for snooping on leading political leaders.

Pegasus coaching centre owner, Sanoop P C, said, "The total downloads numbered 2,065 till 5 pm on Wednesday. Of these, 1,055 happened in the past two days. On Tuesday alone, 600 people downloaded it".

The Kozhikode coaching centre developed and released an app on Google Playstore as the physical class sessions were disrupted amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

And now the centre's office has been receiving enquiry calls 24x7 in Hindi, Tamil, and other languages.

An office staff of Pegasus, Abin KT, said, "Many want to know how to manage the app. The calls are coming even at odd hours, mostly from Hindi-speaking people. I received calls from women as well". The app users could obtain the coaching centre's contact number via a link, 'Call your institution', after downloading the app.

Briefing on the unexpected publicity on his centre's Facebook page that has received hundreds of friend requests, Sanoop said, "Ninety per cent of them are from outside Kerala".

Pegasus Online app uses

Pegasus Online app is a platform for students of Kozhikode's Pegasus coaching institute to practice 100k psc questions and more than 3000 SCERT questions. Through the app, one can interact with the institute's faculties at any time and clear doubts, without sharing any personal information.

