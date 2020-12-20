Amid Stir, Over 20,000 Farmers Backing New Laws Now Take Out Massive Tractor Rally In UP

As the farmers' protest continues against the Centre's agriculture reforms for the 25th consecutive day, now, thousands of farmers who support the controversial agrarian laws have taken out a tractor rally. This tractor rally started from Meerut and moved towards Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Over 20,000 farmers are participating in the rally. This comes when thousands of farmers from across the country have been protesting against the farm bills at Delhi's border.

Narendra Singh Tomar: 'Solution by year-end'

Earlier on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation by the year-end, as per PTI. This statement from Tomar comes after PM Modi's address to Madhya Pradesh farmers assuring the continuance of Minimum support price (MSP), government mandis and lucrativeness of farm agreements. The Prime Minister has also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another instalment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts.

Farmers' protest continues

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks with several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

