Amid Supply Limitations, Uttar Pradesh Govt Floats Global Tenders For COVID-19 Vaccines

As the Government of India has put limitations on vaccine supply, several states including Uttar Pradesh have floated global tenders to meet the demand. Last week, the UP Government filed for 40 million doses of the vaccines which will nearly cover the 20 million population of the state. The tender has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation.

In a major development, the state has also received responses from two companies. On May 12, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) also filed for international tenders seeking vaccine support. Actions from states come at a time when India is fighting a dangerous battle of COVID-19 cases and health experts have flagged vaccination as one way out. Even the Central Government has been urging eligible people to get vaccinated at the earliest to control the spread of the virus.

More than 10 states filed for global tenders to get citizens vaccinated

Rajasthan- After a high-level meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the council of ministers unanimously decided to invite international companies for vaccine demand.

Uttarakhand- Following the steps of Maharashtra and Delhi, the Uttarakhand government decided to file for COVID-19 jabs from abroad. The order by the state government stated that the decision has been taken as it is necessary to vaccinate citizens.

Karnataka- The state Government on Thursday informed that tender has been filed for three crore doses of vaccines. Out of this, two crores have been done for Covishield and one crore for Covaxin.

Andhra Pradesh- The government has set June 3 as the last date for bids to file for the global tenders floated by the Government.

Telangana- With the decision of imposing a 10-day lockdown in the state, the government also decided to file global tenders for COVID-19 vaccines.

Odisha- For vaccine procurement, the Odisha government has also sought support from international manufacturers as local demand is on a rise.

Delhi- Attacking the Central Government for shortage of vaccine, Delhi Government on Tuesday said that it will float global tenders for vaccines.

Tamil Nadu- On May 12, the Tamil Nadu Government announced that it would file for international support for COVID-19 vaccines.

Maharashtra- In April, Ajit Powar had announced that the state will float tenders for both vaccines and Remdesivir.

Haryana- State's Home Minister Anil Vij had announced that a global tender will be filed for vaccination of 18+ age group.

The states are taking up the responsibility of vaccination of their citizens as the virus surge peaked with no sign of relaxation.