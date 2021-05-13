Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Rural Areas, Haryana Govt Draws Link To Famers' Protest

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Haryana government has blamed the farmers' protest for the massive spike in cases in the state. The government has also red-flagged rising cases in villages. The state government has released figures from 8 different districts of Haryana: Sonipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Jhajjar, Hissar, Rohtak and Bhiwani and claimed that the so-called farmer leaders are not allowing COVID-19 tests to happen.

Anil Vij blames Farmers Protest

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that this is 'criminal' and action will be taken as the pandemic is something that can only be countered by vaccination. In order to identify the virus, the RT-PCR test is important and the local administration has set up several camps. Vij alleged that despite the multiple testing camps that have been set up, some of the self-declared farmer union leaders are not letting the tests to happen. In 10 days, only 1900 tests happened.

''During the protests COVID norms are not being followed at all-- no one can be seen wearing a mask or maintaining social distance. As per the government's report, a massive surge has been witnessed after these protesters returned to their villagse. As a result, the virus has now reached the rural areas of the state,'' Vij added.

The Haryana Home Minister also stated that the Haryana and Punjab governments will take this matter to the Central government regarding the removal of the protesters.

Haryana CM Orders Village Isolation Centres

Taking note of the recent increase in COVID-infected patients in rural areas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed all the deputy commissioners to set up village-level isolation centres in 50 or more villages (if there are hotspots) in each district over the next two days. He also asked them to subsequently submit the action taken report to the office of Director General, Development and Panchayats.

COVID Cases in Haryana

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Haryana on Thursday reported 1939 new COVID cases with 14264 recoveries and 165 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,07,058 with 5,39,609 total recoveries and 6075 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP/PIXABAY)