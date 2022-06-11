Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, INSACOG To Hold Review Meet On Genomic Surveillance Data

The number of COVID-19 cases in India is steadily increasing, having surpassed 8000 in daily cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the overall number of cases has increased to 4,32,13,435, with 40,370 active cases. In the last 24 hours, there have been 8,329 cases, which is 745 higher than the day before.

Amid the surge in cases, the Indian SARS-CoV Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will be surveying the data from genomic surveillance of the variants present in the country, as per ANI. The Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the Council of Medical Research, had launched INSACOG.

INSACOG-Government step to monitor surge in COVID-19 cases

On Friday Dr. Samiran Panda, the Additional Director-general of the ICMR said, “Panic does not serve as an appropriate COVID pandemic or public health response. Panic does not help with analysing the data, it doesn’t serve any purpose.”

Dr Panda also emphasised the importance of keeping track of COVID-19 cases at the local or district level. He said, “Examining the data carefully, where we can have relevant local or the district level every both is important rather than extrapolating it over one state or the entire country.”

"It is about examining the data very carefully. So, if from a particular site or from a district or a few districts in the state upsurges or peak is being observed, then we need to look at the number of tests conducted in that area. The local data needs to be examined carefully for local-level decision making," he added.

Meanwhile, active cases now amount to 0.09 percent of total infections, according to the health ministry, with a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.69 percent across the country. The daily positive rate was 2.41 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.75 percent, according to the health ministry.

The worst-hit was Maharastra which recorded 3,081 fresh COVID cases on Friday with most cases hailing from Mumbai.