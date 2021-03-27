Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Urges People To Celebrate Holi At Home

Observing the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to celebrate Holi at home. CM Chouhan said, "To prevent the COVID-19 spread, I urge you all to celebrate the festival (Holi) at your home. Your contribution is important to fight the disease, so practice your rituals by staying at home."

The MP Chief Minister made the request on Saturday (March 27, 2021) while addressing the gathering at the launch of the State Level Integrated Command and Control Center in Bhopal as part of the 'SUMAN-Surakshit Matritva Aashwashan' scheme. State Health Minister PR Choudhary was also present at the event.

Earlier this week, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concern about the increase in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh and urged people to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols and directed the state official to initiate a public awareness campaign stressing the importance of mask.

On March 23, Shivraj Chouhan launched 'Sankalp,' a campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19 in the Bhawani Chowk region of Old Bhopal, and urged people to take precautions including wearing masks and social distancing to protect themselves. Chouhan said that in order to defeat the deadly virus, everyone must work together. To ensure social distancing in market areas, the chief minister drew circles in front of shops and urged people to follow the campaign's 'Meri Suraksha Mera Mask' motto.

While addressing a program in Indore to raise awareness about COVID-19 precautions, MP CM said, "We controlled this virus with great difficulty and at one point daily cases were down to just 141. But today it is more than 1,500 per day with 387 from Indore alone. This is a dangerous sign and we have to tackle things in time. Therefore, people should avoid crowded places and also stop taking part in festivities for some time. Even the Holi festival must be celebrated at home only."

