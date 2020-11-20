Amid Surge In COVID Cases, Door-to-door Surveys In Containment Zones Begin In Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will begin conducting house-to-house surveys in containment zones across the national capital from Friday to check on symptomatic COVID-19 patients. He added that the Delhi government has reserved 60% of non-ICU beds in private hospitals and the patients will be charged as per government rates.

"Contact tracing is already underway at a large scale. House-to-house survey would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients," SatyendraJain told ANI.

Delhi so far has recorded over 4,95,598 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 4,45,782 have successfully recovered while 7,812 people have died. In the past 24 hours, 6,396 new cases, 99 deaths and 4,421 fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 42,004.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the representatives of market associations on Friday to seek their cooperation on ensuring appropriate COVID-19 behaviour at market places. After holding an all-party meeting in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis on Thursday, CM Kejriwal had announced a slew of measures to combat the surge in positive cases in the national capital. As per the fresh guidelines, a person not wearing a mask or face cover in public shall be fined Rs. 2000 instead of Rs. 500.

Speaking on the new measure, Satyendra Jain said, "Citizens should make it a rule to wear a mask whenever they step outside their home. The order copy of increasing the fine to Rs 2000 for failing to wear mask will reach everywhere today." He also supported the idea of wearing masks inside the car.

MHA steps in to bolster Delhi's fight against COVID-19

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Shah held a high-level emergency to take stock of the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs listed several measures to curb the rise in cases. He unveiled measures such as doubling the RT-PCR testing, deployment of mobile testing vans of the Union Health Ministry and ICMR at vulnerable places, the addition of 250-300 beds to the DRDO COVID-19 facility and increase in the availability of oxygen beds.

Moreover, he added that extra doctors and paramedical staff from the Central Armed Police Forces shall be airlifted to Delhi. Shah assured that the Centre shall provide the AAP government with oxygen cylinders and other equipment to save lives.

