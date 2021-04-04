Amid Surge In COVID Cases, J&K Schools For Pupils Up To Class 9 To Remain Shut Till Apr 18

The fresh surge in covid-19 infections across the country has prompted several states to shut schools again, fully or in parts, right at the start of the new academic session. Schools had shut down in March last year, ahead of the national lockdown, to curb the spread of the pandemic.

In view of a rising trend in COVID-19 cases in J&K and the likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting the infection in large numbers, all classes up to Class 9 will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools from 5 April.

All gatherings for social and customary functions be restricted to 200 only and after following guidelines and Covid SoPs. Pertinently, death rate and Covid-19 cases in J&K UT has shown an upward trend in the past two weeks forcing the UT administration to re-activate all containment facilities including testing facilities that were put in place last year when Covid griped the J&K

Dozens of students & teachers tested positive

Classes 10th, 11th and 12th will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday, 5 April 2021 till 11 April 2021 in entire J&K. The order comes as dozens of students and teachers have been found positive for coronavirus. Earlier 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 and Authorities in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district have earlier ordered the closure of five schools after 18 students and a teacher was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While speaking to Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf Rather said that 18 students and a teacher-tested positive for COVID-19 in five different educational institutions in South Kashmir following which it was decided to close down the institutions for three days.

COVID cases in J&k

On Saturday, the Union Territory recorded 501 new cases surfacing on Saturday, the spread of COVID-19 has assumed alarming proportions in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients died due to the virus in the Union Territory.

An official of the Health Department said 501 persons tested positive on Saturday 108 from the Jammu division and 393 from the Kashmir division. Two patients succumbed on Saturday raising the number of COVID related deaths in J&K to 2005. A total of 140 patients were discharged from different hospitals upon recovery. So far, 132,439 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 126,860 have recovered. The number of active cases is 3,574 out of which 840 are from the Jammu division and 2,734 are from the Kashmir division.

(With inputs from our correspondent Arawat Mehraj)

(Image Credits: PTI/RepresentativeImage/Pixabay)