Amid Surge, Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh Caught Flouting COVID-19 Norms During Rally

At a time when India is reporting more than 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases every day, not just general citizens but also politicians who are supposed to lead from the front, have been caught flouting COVID-19 norms. The recent among them is Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh, who on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti was first caught on camera, leading a rally and then, sharing a stage and addressing a massive crowd, flouting all COVID-19 norms. Bhushan, along with the many in the crowd, was not seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ashok Gehlot-led govt keeping in mind the rising cases, had earlier banned all festivals and gatherings in the State, and yet the event took place with pomp and show.

Andhra's Anantapur engages in celebrations amid surge

In yet another dangerous incident, thousand of devotees flocked to a temple in Andhra's Anantpur district to perform rituals on the occasion of New Year- Ugadi. The devotees who were hundreds in number were showcasing no regard to wearing masks or following social distancing. Earlier in the day, a similar incident was reported in the Kurnool district, where a careless crowd of hundreds of devotees split into two groups representing families of Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalikadevi to beat each other, hurling cow dung cakes as part of the Ugadi celebrations in connection with the mythology behind the marriage, again with no regard to wearing masks or following social distancing.

#WATCH Social distancing norms violated at 'Pidakal war', during which cow dung cakes are hurled by two sides at each other on the next day of Ugadi, in Kairuppala village, Kurnool district yesterday#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/4GGHpyyXn3 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

While the authorities claim that a notice had been sent to the organizers ahead of the festival to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, which included wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as well as keeping the processions to a minimum of 100 persons, as laid down under the state's COVID Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the visuals of the organized event portrayed otherwise. The SP has asserted that action will be taken against those who showed disregard for the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a steady rise in new cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. It added 4,228 afresh on Wednesday, the highest daily count in exactly six months as the active caseload crossed the 25,000-mark to 25,850, the highest after October 30.

COVID tally in India

With over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.

(Credits-MAMTABHUPESH/TWITTER)