Amid Telangana's COVID-19 Lockdown, Asaduddin Owaisi Urges People To Celebrate Eid At Home

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the people of Telangana to offer their Eid prayers at home and adhere to the guidelines imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Owaisi conveyed greetings to the people of Telangana and urged people not to gather in Mosques to celebrate the festival. In adherence to the lockdown guidelines, only religious leaders will offer prayers at Mosques in a symbolic manner and the people are requested to stay indoors, he said.

“Indeed, the lockdown restrictions will make life very difficult for many of us. I have been against the decision from the beginning. But we should abide by the court order and exercise maximum caution while celebrating Eid in the safety of our homes. We pray to God to deliver us from this health crisis,” Owaisi said.

In light of lockdown in Telangana, I appeal to people of Telangana that they offer their #Eid prayers at home



I request you all to stay safe & adhere to #covid-19 protocolspic.twitter.com/ubRkW8gEYX — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2021

Telangana imposes lockdown

As Telangana continues to witness an increase in COVID cases, the state cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days-- starting from May 12 from 10 am and give relaxation from 6 am to 10 am for the people to do their general activities. In a major decision, religious places, Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Clubs, Gyms, Amusement parks, and Sports Stadiums will remain closed across the state.

Reacting to the news, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that such lockdowns can cause severe loss of livelihood and requested CM K Chandrashekar Rao to not forget the state's poor people.

"Ensure that they receive maximum support from the government for being forced to stay at home. Also hope that the lockdown will not be extended beyond 10 days," Owaisi said. “It's concerning that, due to judicial overreach, the government had to walk back on this assurance. Courts interfering in health policy is a worrying sign, he added.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,801 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,06,988, while the toll rose to2,803 with 32 more deaths, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 756, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (327) and Rangareddy (325), the bulletin said. The state has 60,136 active cases and over 75,000 samples were tested.