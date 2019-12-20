Amid The Uproar Over The Newly Amended Citizenship Law, Here Is Busting The Myths Of CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that came into being on 12 December 2019 has caused waves across the country. There has been a large degree of misinformation and confusion around the law. So, here is a simple fact check:

WHY CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act is a law to enable foreigners of certain minority communities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to become citizens of India. CAA simply adds a clause to a pre-existing Citizenship Act in order to give “A person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan” a more simplified process to apply for citizenship if they entered India on or before 31st December 2014.

IS CAA ANTI-MUSLIM?

No. The Citizenship Amendment Act makes no mention of Muslims. It only seeks to provide citizenship to select minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

DOES CAA TAKE AWAY CITIZENSHIP OF INDIAN MUSLIMS?

No. The CAA is an enabling law, not a disqualifying one. The law is about giving citizenship to certain communities, not taking away citizenship from pre-existing citizens, Muslim or not.

DOES CAA BLOCK MUSLIMS FROM BEING CITIZENS?

No. Muslims from other countries have and will continue to have the right to apply for citizenship. Non-Indian Muslims who wish to seek Indian citizenship can do so in accordance with the Citizenship Act 1955, after 11 to 12 years of naturalisation. In short, it is status quo for non-Indian Muslims seeking to become citizens.

DOES CAA LEAD TO DEPORTATIONS?

No. The Citizenship Amendment Act is not a law that regulates deportations. Nowhere in the law is there any mention of deportation.

WILL ALL NON-INDIANS MENTIONED IN THE CAA AUTOMATICALLY BECOME CITIZENS?

No. The Citizenship Amendment Act essentially reduces the mandated period for naturalisation limit from 11 to 12 years to 5 to 6 years for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan.

Due diligence before granting citizenship will still take place and the Citizenship Amendment Act includes the insertion of Section 6B in the Act to put in place a process for scrutinisation of the application for citizenship being made and to check if all conditions and documents are provided exist.

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF ENFORCEMENT OF CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 9 December. The Bill was tabled and passed by the Rajya Sabha on 11 December. It became a full-fledged law upon receiving the President’s assent on 12 December. In fact, the Supreme Court upon receiving petitions questioning the constitutionality of CAA refused to stay the law. The Supreme Court will hear the case on 22 January 2020.

HAS THIS BEEN THE FIRST TIME CAA HAS BEEN PROPOSED?

No. The former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had called for a similar law when he was a parliamentarian in December 2003. He had said in the Rajya Sabha, “after the Partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal.”

