Amid Threat To Arnab's Life; BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Release & Apology From CM Uddhav

Arnab was moved to Taloja jail, revealed he was assaulted and that his life was under threat in shocking visuals, and demanded the Supreme Court's intervention

To protest against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest by the Maharashtra Police, BJP MLA  Ram Kadam was walking to Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai. Amid this, Arnab was moved to Taloja jail, revealed he was assaulted and that his life was under threat in shocking visuals, and demanded the Supreme Court's intervention.

Watch the shocking visuals here:

Ram Kadam has now demanded an urgent meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, over the shocking & outrageous treatment.

 

