Amid Threat To Arnab's Life; BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Release & Apology From CM Uddhav

To protest against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest by the Maharashtra Police, BJP MLA Ram Kadam was walking to Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai. Amid this, Arnab was moved to Taloja jail, revealed he was assaulted and that his life was under threat in shocking visuals, and demanded the Supreme Court's intervention.

Watch the shocking visuals here:

RAISE YOUR VOICE | "My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. When I wanted to speak to the lawyer I was assaulted in jail by the jailer" Speak Up For Arnab Goswami; Use #IndiaWithArnab; #BREAKING updates #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/7tB1p18pXW — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

Ram Kadam has now demanded an urgent meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, over the shocking & outrageous treatment.