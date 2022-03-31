Amid Ukraine War, India To Hold Meetings With Russian FM Lavrov & UK FS Truss On April 1

In the last few days, there has been a flurry of visits by foreign diplomats to India in the wake of the ongoing war in Europe. As the relentless military aggression continues in Ukraine, April 1 is a date that holds significance for India as several top diplomats and ministers including UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to hold meetings with their Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Notably, this will be the first such interaction of the Indian Minister with Truss and Lavrov after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-fledged war against his neighbouring country, Ukraine last month.

As per the schedule, Lavrov will land in the Indian national capital, New Delhi at 6 pm (local time) on Thursday, March 31. Subsequently, on the next day, April 1, the Russian diplomat will meet his Indian counterpart at around 12:30 pm at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. It is expected that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also meet the Russian diplomat on Friday. Lavrov's visit comes soon after China's foreign minister Wang Yi's India visit earlier last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Notably, Lavrov will arrive in India after completing a two-day visit to China, where he held "fruitful" meetings with top Chinese officials. He also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss also scheduled to meet Jaishankar

Apart from Lavrov, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also scheduled to touch down on Indian soil on March 31, Thursday. After landing in New Delhi, the British minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 1 where both the leaders will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to the statement released by the British High Commission, Truss' visit to India comes as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month. "In a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign secretary will say Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies working closer together to deter aggressors, reduce vulnerability to coercion and strengthen global security," read the UK government's statement released on Thursday.

UK aims to lower global strategic dependence on Russia

The statement further added that the United Kingdom wants to counter Russia’s aggression and lower the global strategic dependence on the country ahead of key NATO and G7 meetings scheduled to be held next week. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently said, "Deeper ties between Britain and India will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and create jobs and opportunities in both countries." Besides, the Russian and British diplomats, US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for International Economics Daleep Singh reached New Delhi on March 30 where he held several meetings with top Indian ministers including, Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Earlier today, Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed developments pertaining to the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and the global economy.

Image: AP/PTI