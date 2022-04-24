Amid Unabated Surge In COVID Cases, PM Modi To Review Pandemic Situation Across States

Amid the unabated surge in COVID cases, PM Modi is expected to chair a review meeting on the COVID situation in the country on April 27, Wednesday. All the state Chief Ministers are expected to partake in the review meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also preside over the virtual meeting to deliberate on the sudden spike in COVID cases being observed over the last two weeks.

“A meeting to discuss the COVID situation in the country has been convened at 12 pm on Wednesday, April 27 via video conferencing. The meeting will be chaired by PM Narendra Modi,” sources told ANI.

PM Modi to chair COVID review meeting

As per ANI sources, members of the national COVID task force will also be attending the meeting. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is expected to deliver a presentation on the ongoing developments. As per sources, he will inform the administration about the extent of vaccinations, booster drives and the rising trajectory of cases in different states.

India's COVID situation

India is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID infections. It is being claimed that the spread of new Omicron subvariants is driving the latest COVID surge. However, the hospitalization figures and COVID related deaths remain low due to large scale vaccination coverage. According to data published by the health ministry, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 187.67 crores on Sunday, with over 2.65 crore first doses of COVID vaccinations provided to children aged 12 to 14.