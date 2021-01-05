Amid Vaccine-politicisation, ICMR Chief Explains Covishield & Covaxin's Approvals & Data

Amid the ongoing politics over India's two Coronavirus vaccines, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava on Tuesday, explained the clinical trials data available for the two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin and the reason why they were given approvals. Citing 2019's Clinical trial rules (CTR), he said that under an emergency situation like the pandemic, phase-2 trials' safety and immunogenicity data were used for approvals. After the nationwide dry run for vaccination, the government also said that it is ready to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation.

"We have two vaccines available in India which will be made available and will happen soon. The safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy data are required for approval of any vaccine - in a non-emergency situation. In the existing pandemic situation, due to high mortality and lack of known treatments is considered by SEC for accelerated approval. Restricted usage is considered based on safety and immunogenicity while phase-3 is still ongoing in a pandemic situation. Immunogenicity of phase-2 acts as a guide to efficacy when phase-3 is ongoing as per 2019 Clinical trial rules (CTR)," he said.

Explaining the difference between the two vaccines, he assured that both vaccines were safe, immunogenic and hence approved for emergency usage. He also shared data of the ongoing phase-3 trials and the data published online regarding the two vaccines. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

"In Covishield - we have UK trial results and clinical trial results of 1077 participants in Phase-1 & 2 showed acceptable safety reponse. In Phase-3 trilas among 560 participants - it showed it was better tolerated in older adults than in younger and has similar immunogenicity across all age groups. These results were published in Lancet. The phase 3 trials in 11,633 participants showed an efficacy of 62-70.4%. In the Indian study, with respect to Covishield - 1600 participants' immunogenicity data is being generated - with more than half available and age group is over 18. Covishield is safe, immunogenic and non-inferior to the UK product," he said

He added, "In Covaxin - We have data on animal trials in India showing excellent response in terms of safety, immunogenicity. The phase-1 and phase-2 results on 265 and 380 participants - aged 18 to 55 & age 12 to 65 showed very low adverse events, strong response to all structural proteins including spike. Phase 3 clinical trials with 25,800 participants - 24,000 have been enrolled and there have been no safety concerns, with the first dose given to them. 5000 have been given their 2nd dose and restricted use for clinical trial mode has been given - which means they have to give consent and there has to be a regular follow-up on participants. The animal studies, phase-1 has been published and Phase 2 & phase-3 are under review."

On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date. Meanwhile, Zydus-Cadilla's nCov-Vaccine using DNA platform technology has been allowed to conduct Phase-III clinical trial in 26000 Indian participants. After a day of heavy politicisation over the vaccines and their approvals, the two manufacturers - Serum Institute of India & Bharat Biotech issued a joint statement pledging global access to their vaccines.

