Amid Water Crisis, Nasik Women Risk Lives To Get Water From 70 Feet Well | Watch

In a harrowing video that surfaced on the internet, women from Koshimpada village in Maharashtra's Nashik can be seen climbing down the well and collecting dirty water using plastic tumblers as the region has been experiencing a dire water crisis.

In a video shared by the news agency, women can be seen descending down the well and using plastic tumblers to gather contaminated water. The women then cautiously climb to the top of the well, supporting themselves on the ridges of the well. The women then sieve the contaminated water into earthen pots.

The water crisis has had a devastating impact on the people of the village, forcing them to descend into a drying well to collect dirty water and filter it for consumption.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to the water crisis, people of Koshimpada Village are compelled to consume; descent into a well to fetch water pic.twitter.com/6orDLsCpyQ — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Responding to the video, Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit, Minister of Tribal Development, said, "Till 2024, every village will have a water facility under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The tender has been passed for the project."

Mohan Gawli, the sarpanch of Gangodwari village, noted that the water crisis has persisted for almost a decade.

"In our village, this water crisis has been going on for nearly the last 10 years... Women put their lives in danger and enter into this well, there is always the fear of falling. They (women) at times come during the night also," he stated.

The water crisis in Maharashtra has allegedly been going on for a decade now, forcing the people of Gangodbari village in Nashik's Peth Taluka to risk their lives every day. The crisis worsens as the temperatures soar.

Earlier, state minister Dadaji Bhuse had said, "Efforts are underway to provide water under the Jal Jeevan mission in several villages in the state."Affected villages are also being provided with a drinking water supply from a nearby dam," the agency reported.

Drought, climate change, deforestation, and a severe lack of rainfall are a few of the reasons contributing to the water crisis. The lack of rain during the drought has made it challenging to replace the water supply, which has resulted in a decrease in the water level in the wells. The situation has also been exacerbated by excessive groundwater consumption.