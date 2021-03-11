Last Updated:

Amid Wildfire In Simlipal, NTCA Directs Odisha, Other States To Prepare For Dry Days

The NTAC on Wednesday directed the Odisha govt to take preventive measures in Simlipal and Satkosia tiger reserves to check forest fires in the dry season.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority Conservation Authority (NTAC) on Wednesday cautioned the Odisha government and directed it to take all preventive measures in Simlipal and Satkosia tiger reserves to check forest fires in the upcoming dry days. 

The apex tiger conservative body has got in touch with the Chief Wildlife Wardens (CWW) and field directors of Simlipal and Satkosia tiger reserves and has asked them to ensure all preventive and control mechanisms for managing fires in two tiger lands in accordance with the provision of Tiger Conservation Plans of the reserves and thereafter submit a report. detailing the action taken. 

The alert holds significance in this time when large scale forest fires in the Similipal tiger reserve and other forests of the State are rampant due to the prevailing above normal temperature and increasing human intervention. Citing the seasonal outlook of temperatures across the county, the NTAC has held that the minimum temperature across Odisha is 0.6 per cent above normal between March and May this year. 

As a result, 399 fires have already been detected, of which 24 hours were detected in the South division of the reserve recently.  The state government, in an attempt to control the fires, had deployed six units of rapid action force which is still struggling to control the situation. 

The Satkosia tiger reserve where a few fires were reported in the past, remains well-secured at this point. 

All preventive and control measures taken: PCCF and CWW Shashi Paul

The acting PCCF and CWW Shashi Paul while ensuring that the State Forest department has taken preventive and control measures, said," with the detection of fire points in the region, the number of fire watchers has been increased to 1,800 from the existing 750. "

"The community involvement in fringe villages have also been strengthened to prevent human-induced forest fires in the dry season," he added. 

Meanwhile, besides, Odisha, the CWW of other states and field directors of all the tiger reserves across the country have also been alerted and asked to take adequate measures for effective management of forest fires. 

