Amidst 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants, J&K Youths Line Up To Join Indin Army's Agnipath Rally

Amidst the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and ‘Indian Army Zindababad’ slogans, thousands of youth of Jammu and Kashmir lined up at the Sunjwan camp in the Union Territory to get themselves enrolled in the Indian Army.

Delivering a strong message to terror sympathisers, youths gathered to join the Agnipath rally by the Indian Army on Thursday in Jammu.

As part of the Agnipath Scheme launched by the Indian Army earlier this year, thousands of youths came from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir to join the Indian Army on Thursday.

Speaking to media, one of the youths at Sunjwan Indian Army camp said, “If not for four years, even if I get a chance to stand and serve Army for a second, I will do so with utmost pride.” Another candidate said, "It is his passion to serve the country."

Notably, this recruitment rally for Agniveers began on Thursday. Thousands of passionate youth of Jammu and Kashmir gathered in large numbers to serve in the Indian Army with only one motive ‘serving the Nation’. These youth chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they were lined up to serve the motherland.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre launched its Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Notably, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would receive a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. They will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Meanwhile, all three wings of India's armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force - have already started to accept applications for the Agnipath programme, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) now topping the field with the most registrations.