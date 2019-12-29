Amidst Continuous Ceasefire Violation, Army Commander Boosts Morale Of Soldiers At LoC

To boost the morale of the soldiers guarding the Line of Control amidst the continuous ceasefire violations from the Pakistani Army, the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the forward areas in the Kashmir valley on Sunday.

Accompanied by the Corps Commander of the Srinagar based 15 Corps of the Army Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the Army commander visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Baramulla where he was briefed by the formation commanders about the current situation on the Line of Control.

Army Commander briefed on counter-infiltration grid

The Army Commander was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the formation guarding the line of control and the hinterland.

The Army Commander was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the formation guarding the line of control and the hinterland.

“During the visit, the Army Commander was also briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formation apart from the various developmental works being undertaken to improve the lives of people residing in remote areas”, the officer said. The army commander lauded the role of the soldiers guarding the line of control to ensure that the nefarious designs of the forces inimical to the peace in the country are foiled.

“The army commander was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical forces”, he said. The officer also added that the Army Commander complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley.

The Army commander was also informed about the continuous ceasefire violation from across the line of control wherein the Pakistan army deliberately target the civilian populations. “The army commander was informed about the retaliation being undertaken by the Indian army and also the measures to ensure that the civilians on the Indian side are put out of the harm’s way. The army commander also lauded the professionalism of the forces on the ground who ensure that there is no collateral damage on the other side of the line of control”, the officer said.

