Kerala: Officials Collect Samples After Mass Death Of Bats; Bird Flu Fears On The Rise

Keralites woke to a new problem in the State after two new cases of influenza and bird flu were reported, when a colony of bats was found dead at Kaarimoola in Karassery panchayat on Tuesday. The residents of Karassery panchayat immediately informed the officials of the animal husbandry department to intervene in the situation.

Amidst bird flu being reported in Vengeri, and other places, over 100 bats were found dead near west Kodiyatur. In the past few days, crows in Vengeri also have died as per the reports.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr KV Uma said, “Our officials have collected samples from the dead bats for testing in the lab. The bats themselves have been cremated and incinerated. The test results will take a few day's time.”

Steps to prevent the flu:

To prevent the spread of the flu, District Animal Husbandry Officers ordered the closure of poultry farms as well as shops selling chicken and eggs within a ten-km radius from the source of the outbreak.

As per the notification, the government also promised the owners that they would be compensated for their losses.

Reportedly, birds within a one-kilometre radius of the area where bird flu was reported are being culled in the past few days. Chicken, ducks, geese, pigeons will be culled and their eggs and nests would be destroyed. Officials on Monday began the process of culling over 12,000 birds which includes chicken, love birds, and turkey.

Meanwhile, local people feel that culling alone would not restrict the outbreak of bird flu as the disease spreads from migratory birds.

Bird Flu:

Known to occur primarily among birds, particularly waterfowl, it has been discovered that it can spread to domestic poultry, such as chicken, turkeys, ducks, and geese as well. The contaminated disease is transmitted with an infected bird's faeces, or secretions from its nose, mouth or eyes.

As per the notifications, the last case of flu in the State was reported in 2016.