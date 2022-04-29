Amidst Severe Heatwave, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi & Other States Undergo Power Cuts

Amidst the advancing temperatures reported across India, several states like Jharkhand, Bihar and Punjab and union territory Delhi are currently undergoing power cuts. Owing to heatwaves, there has been a surge in demand for power in the nation but since the power plants are not functioning up to full potential, the demands are not fulfilled. It is pertinent to mention here that due to the ongoing Ukraine war, the price of imported coal has soared, resulting in a shortage of coal.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi recently refuted the reports of coal shortage in the country and said, "Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it." The Minister further elaborated on the availability of coal, stating the country has enough coal in thermal power plants for 10 days. He added, "Thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously."

Coal stocks will last up to 30 days: CCL

MD and the Chairman of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) PM Prasad, after reviewing the coal issue, have informed that the country has enough coal to last 30 days. He said, "We (CCL) have been given a target to provide 2.20 lakh tonnes of coal per day to the power plants. Eastern Coalfields Limited has asked to provide 75,000 tonnes of coal. Currently, we have a coal stock of 6.6 million tonnes, of which, 2 lakh tonnes are distributed every day, so our stock will last up to 30 days," he said.

Power Cuts in Delhi and Haryana

Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra and Harayana are among the few states which are experiencing power failures amid the rising heatwave. The Delhi government has recently written a letter to the Central government addressing the matter. In the said letter, the Delhi administration informed the centre that they will not be able to provide adequate electricity to important establishments. Meanwhile, other States and Union Territories are also adopting measures to tackle the unprecedented problem.

While speaking about the problem, Delhi's power Minister Satyendra Jain told media, "At present, there is a shortage of coal in various thermal stations supplying electricity. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravalli), both power plants were established primarily to meet the power requirement in Delhi. However, there is very little stock of coal left even in these power plants." The Minister assured that the state governments will take the necessary steps to fulfil the demand. It is important to mention that due to the rise in the heatwave, the demand for electricity in Delhi has risen up to 6000 Megawatts.

A similar situation can be found in the state of Haryana where people are struggling with the soaring sun and lack of electricity. Haryana's Power Minister amid these struggling times informed that the state authorities are planning to get additional power supply from Chhatisgarhand Madhya Pradesh to fulfil the power supply. The state power minister said while talking to News Agency, ANI, said, "We will tackle the situation within a week and 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh."

Businesses affected due to power cuts

A shopkeeper in Jharkhand complained to ANI about the power cuts and how the uncalled problem is affecting his business and daily life. The shopkeeper in Ranchi informed even the capital city of the state is facing power cuts of around 3-4 hours daily. The state government of Jharkhand has ensured that the state will be adopting the necessary measures to tackle the situation.

Bihar, Punjab struggling with power failures

States like Bihar and Punjab are also struggling with these regular power cuts. Bihar's Power Minister recently informed that the state is currently lacking around 1000 Megawatts of power, he further added that the state government is in talks with the central government with an aim to find a solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Punjab has assured its citizens that the state government will ensure that sufficient electricity will be provided. The Punjab government also held a meeting chaired by CM Bhagwant Mann regarding the same. In the meeting, power minister RK Singh was instructed to ensure minimum power cuts, especially during the paddy season.