Tamil Nadu Govt Passes Ordinance To Penalize Those Who Object To Burial Of COVID Patients

In a massive development, Tamil Nadu government passes an ordinance to punish those who block burial or cremation of COVID-19 patients. This comes after locals in Chennai blocked the burial of a 55-year-old doctor who died of COVID-19 last week.

The Madras HC had earlier sought strict action against the culprits and has warned of such incidents in the near future. It had also issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Chennai Corporation Commissioner and Chennai Police Commissioner seeking a reply by April 28.

People who block the burial can now be jailed from 1-3 years and will also have to pay a fine under section 74 of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. The punishment applies to anyone who prevents the last rites of those who die of a notified disease.

Neurosurgeon dies of Covid-19, mob tries to stop the burial

In a shocking incident last week, locals in Chennai protested against the cremation of a senior doctor who had succumed to the novel Coronavirus. The incident took place when the body of the doctor was being carried in an ambulance to the burial ground for the last rites. A mob then blocked the road and even hurled stones at the ambulance, eventually breaking the windows of the ambulance and even injuring the driver.

With the situation worsening further, the 55-year-old doctor had to be cremated at another cemetery. Reportedly, out of the 50 people that attacked the ambulance, 20 have been arrested by the Chennai Kilpauk police.

In another incident on April 13, residents of Ambattur protested against the cremation of a doctor who had passed away due to the COVID-19 virus. The 62-year-old doctor was a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and was being treated in a private hospital. However, the body of the doctor was then cremated at a different location.

