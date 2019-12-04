Amit Malviya And Shazia Ilmi Slam Cong Party After Adhir Ranjan Apologises In Parliament

WIth Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury having apologised in the parliament over his 'Nirbala' remark over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, December 4, BJP leader Amit Malviya and Shazia Ilmi have slammed the Congress party for their sexist ideology. While talking to Republic TV on Wednesday, BJP leader Amit Malviya said:

"What Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the other day about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, reflects the views that Rahul Gandhi holds on her. Even when she was a Defence Minister in the previous term of the Modi government and there was a whole debate about Rafael, Rahul Gandhi had made a comment that the Prime Minister is hiding behind a woman. This means that the Congress party thinks that the women are lesser beings and that they needed to be treated badly."

READ | Congress makes personal remark on FM, calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'Nirbala' in Parliament

Calling the comment made by the Congress party's Lok Sabha head to be biased and sexist, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, " I am glad that he has expressed regret over making such a biased comment."

Adding further to her statement the BJP leader said, "Would they (Congress) have said this about a male Finance Minister? Do they have the power to call their ex-finance minister Mr P Chidambaram 'Nirbal'? Nirmala Ji is being targetted not for her work or talent, but a sexist remark based on her gender. A gender-centric remark has no place in public discourse or on the floor of the house of the parliament. I am glad that he has expressed regrets, that is the least he could have done. I think these are the stereotypes we need to fight on a day-to-day basis."

READ | Anurag Thakur demands an apology from Congress for 'Nirbala' remark on Finance Minister

Adhir Ranjan's apology

While addressing the winter session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan stated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is like his sister and he is like her brother. In his apology, he said, "During a discussion in the House I had addressed our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'Nirbala'. Nirmala Ji is like my sister and I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: During discussion in the House I had addressed our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as Nirbala. Nirmala ji is like my sister & I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry. pic.twitter.com/cW9N3N7bx3 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

READ | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams BJP on security breach at Vadra residence

READ | BJP fumes at Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Nirbala Sitharaman' attack; fires back