Amit Malviya Calls Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra's Security Breach Claims 'shameful'

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday, December 3, while talking to Republic TV called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's security breach allegations as 'shameful'. He said, "This development is shameful because the ongress would lie to the country about a big security breach of Priyanka Vadra just to malign the government. All this because her security has been brought in line with the security that the top ministers in the government of India have been provided."

He further said, "The fact is that even today if you have a visitor at your place and you allow them to come in with due process, there is nothing that the security can do other than what they already do. And, therefore, to pretend that the Congress workers who came in to meet were intruders, I think it is highly irresponsible damaging and Congress must apologize and let the country know why they would probably think that they hold this country to ransom even now."

'Unfortunate that Congress is trying to malign security forces'

Malviya further said, "The fact is that the kind of security cover that is provided, nobody will get to the protectee unless the protectee allows the person to come there. And, so, whatever has happened there, happened with the explicit approval of the Gandhi family. I think that it is very unfortunate that they are trying to malign the security forces because the men of the CRPF and other officials are very well trained with a great deal of integrity. I think this is raising questions on our security forces and our men in uniform more than the government itself."

Read: I-T department sends notice to Congress over alleged black money donations : Sources

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

A major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

Read: Anurag Thakur demands apology from Congress for 'Nirbala' remark on Finance Minister

However, sources on Tuesday, have reported that the car which drove into the residence allegedly belonged to Congress workers. Moreover, sources report one of the female occupants was a candidate fielded to contest elections. Sources report that the occupants were cleared from the main gate itself.

Read: SCOOP: Congress-JDS set terms for alliance renewal; all depends on bypoll outcome

Read: Congress reacts to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on GDP