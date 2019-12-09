'Rahul Gandhi Makes Imaginary Claims To Malign Govt',Amit Malviya On 'Rape Capital' Remark

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Monday, 09 December slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Rape Capital" remark. He said, "Rahul Gandhi suffers from inferiority complex. He has very little faith in everything that is Indian. He believes that India is the rape capital, but the fact is, India registers the lowest number of crimes against women per lakh anywhere in the world. For the Western countries and the Northern countries which he often visits without informing the security apparatus or the parliament here, are much higher in the census of crimes against women."

'Selective criticism'

Malviya further said, "Rahul Gandhi is selective in his criticism. Similar incidents have happened in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan but he turns a blind eye towards them. But, he politicizes every crime gainst women in BJP-ruled states." Speaking about farmers, he said, "Farmers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are suffering. But Rahul Gandhi will not talk about it. Farmers in Punjab are suffering, but he will not talk about it. He will make imaginary claims to malign the government and to see that he could make use of it somehow politically. And he, unfortunately, fails every time."

On Congress losing in Karnataka

Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead of 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. Speaking about it, Malviya said, "The fact that they did not meet their promises to farmers in Karnataka, they are being routed out in today's bypolls. The BJP has won 12 out of the 15 seats that went to polls. So, Rahul Gandhi needs to introspect and we also need to stop taking this man seriously. He really doesn't know half of the time what he is talking."

Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the crimes against women in the country, Rahul Gandhi labelled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress leader said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The statement comes amid an unfortunate upward trend in crimes against women.

Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi

The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in crimes against women while addressing a rally in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence. His comment comes a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away, succumbing to burn injuries.

