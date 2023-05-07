Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Appeasement Politics Over Bajrang Dal Row

Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress has disrespected Lord Hanuman at the birthplace of the God adding that the grand old party had to take a u-turn on its position facing backlash from the state's electorate. Speaking to Republic on the sidelines of a poll rally, the Union Home Minister said, "Karnataka is the birthplace of Bajrang Bali they have disrespected Hanuman Ji. After seeing Karnataka citizens' aggression, they had to change their statement." Shah's comment is with regard to one of the promises made by the Congress in their poll manifesto, wherein the party said it would ban organisation's like the Bajrang Dal.

"For years Congress has been doing appeasement politics and I believe the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply in this election," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah's comment on the controversy over Bajrang Dal is the latest in the series of attacks by the BJP with regard to its poll promise. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken out on the controversy saying, “Earlier the Congress locked up Lord Ram and now they want to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’.” the PM told a BJP rally.

Congress against the ban on PFI

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Hungund assembly constituency, Bagalkot and said BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the PFI, but the Congress party is against it.

He said, "BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the PFI, but the Congress party is against it...And this Congress is running on the agenda of PFI, it had demanded a budget of 10 thousand crores for minorities and Congress party has included it in its manifesto."

He added, "BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state."

Congress functioning on agenda of PFI

On Saturday, Amit Shah accused Congress of functioning on the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) agenda and urged the people of the southern state not to vote for the opposition party in Assembly polls.

He claimed Congress says that on coming to power they would take back the ban on the PFI. "We don't indulge in vote bank politics, whoever does anti-national work will go behind bars".

Recalling the banned outfit's demands he said that PFI wanted the minority budget to Rs 10,000 crore, and the Congress has "silently" in its manifesto promised to increase the quantum to Rs 10,000 crore.

The banned outfit had also asked for reservation to minorities, and Congress said it will give six percent reservation instead of four percent earlier, he said. "Congress is functioning on PFI's agenda, never vote for Congress."

