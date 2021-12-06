Amit Shah Addresses Parliament On Nagaland Civilian Killings; 'case Of Mistaken Identity'

Amid massive backlash from Opposition MPs over the Nagaland civilian, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Parliament, expressing deep regret over the unfortunate incident. Underlining that it was a case of mistaken identity, Amit Shah said that the Army has taken up an investigation into the reasons behind the incident at the highest level.

'A case of mistaken identity'

Speaking in the Parliament, Amit Shah said, "We received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, Mon. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there and was signalled to stop but it tried to escape at full speed, invoking suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists and it was fired upon. 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army.”

The Union Home Minister added, "After the incident, an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalized the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city & set the COB building on fire. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others got injured"

'Government monitoring incident minutely'

Amit Shah during the address pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs immediately sent the Additional Secretary in charge of the northeast to Kohima where he held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, other senior officials, and senior officials of the paramilitary forces. The Union Home Minister added that the situation was reviewed in detail, and the Army has taken up an investigation into the reasons behind the incident at the highest level. The action will be taken as per the law.

"Government is monitoring the incident minutely and necessary remedial measured are being taken to ensure peace in the area. In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed," the Union Home Minister further said. "Further, it has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives," he added.

Meanwhile, not satisfied with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address, the Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, SP, BSP, NCP staged a walkout.

