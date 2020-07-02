Amit Shah Advises Extensive Use Of Antigen Tests At Meet With UP, Haryana, Delhi CMs

Tackling the Coronavirus spread in the National Capital Region (NCR), Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, chaired a meeting with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath, Haryana - Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi - Arvind Kejriwal. During the meeting, Shah emphasized the extensive use of Rapid antigen tests to reduce the transmission rate. Moreover, he emphasised the extensive use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas App for contact tracing.

AAP politicises 'India's largest COVID centre'; alleges 'Shah secretly inaugurating it'

Amit Shah: 'Use Antigen tests extensively'

The Centre also has allowed UP and Haryana to avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have been seeing a great uptick in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. While all three states have relaxed majority of the restrictions, UP has kept its borders with Delhi closed, due to its high COVID-19 cases.

During the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce the infection transmission rate. These kits can be provided by GoI to UP and Haryana. Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates: MHA https://t.co/B6geNDw7wo pic.twitter.com/50qi6H4LGy — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Providing food, clothing, education, financial assistance to orphans: AAP govt to Delhi HC

ICMR to states: Test upto full capacity

On Wednesday, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr. Balram Bhargava and Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote a letter asking them to ramp up Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing to full capacity. Reiterating the mantra of 'test-track-treat', ICMR and Centre have observed that some states - particularly in the private sectors were testing a 'grossly sub-optimal' level of their capacity. ICMR further recommended private labs to freely test any individual in accordance with ICMR rules.

ICMR & Centre advise states to test upto full capacity; slams low testing by pvt labs

Delhi's COVID battle

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2373 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 90,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864. Delhi has already surpassed Mumbai's Coronavirus tally and has become the worst-hit Indian city by the pandemic. According to the bulletin, 63,007 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far. The city has 26,304 active COVID-19 cases. It said 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India ramps up testing to touch 1 cr soon; cases at 6,04,641

Centre, which has taken over the Coronavirus battle in the city has already redrawn the containment zones increasing the number of zones to 542 of which 406 are active. The Delhi government has also conducted a sero-survey in various parts of the city to trace the level of infection. Apart from this, the Centre has ordered a door-to-door survey of all Delhi residents as cases in the city rise at a rate of 3000/day.