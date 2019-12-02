Amit Shah: 'All Infiltrators Will Be Extradited From The Country By 2024'

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on December 2, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand said that all "Ghuspetia" (infiltrators) will be extradited from the country by 2024 by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "BJP will make sure to throw each and every 'Ghuspetia' (infiltrator) out of the country by 2024." Amit Shah addressed an election rally in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

On Ayodhya verdict

While addressing the rally, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress for putting the Ayodhya verdict on hold. He further said, "Once the Narendra Modi-led government was elected, the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict was out. I am telling you that just in a few days, you will see a Ram temple in Ayodhya." He further stated that Narendra Modi and Raghubar Das' "Double-engine Vikas" government will take Jharkhand forward.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly election was held on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 23. Highlighting that as many as 19 districts are Maoist-hit, CEC Sunil Arora emphasized that five phases will ensure security in the voting process and said that MCC will be implemented after press meet. The tenure of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will end on December 27.

Seat-sharing between Congress, JMM, and RJD

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal will be contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections together. The alliance has decided that former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be their CM face. Also, Congress will be contesting 31 seats in the state, whereas Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD will contest on seven seats. The largest chunk of the alliance share will be going to JMM as they will contest 43 seats under the leadership of Hemant Soren. Currently, the state of Jharkhand is led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das from the BJP.

