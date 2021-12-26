Amit Shah & Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Hail PM Modi's Decision On COVID Vaccine Booster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday and made three big announcements regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and their booster shots. PM Modi announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. The PM also informed that the healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses (COVID booster doses)" from January 10, 2022 onwards. He also noted that citizens above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the doctor's advice starting from January 10, 2022.

Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to PM Modi's announcements via his Twitter handle and hailed the PM's decision to make vaccines available for the age group of 15-18 years. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also hailed PM Modi's announcement via his Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah via his Twitter hailed PM Modi's decision taken towards combating COVID-19. His tweet translated in English read, "It is a very welcoming step by the Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji to start the dosage of vaccine to the children of 15 to 18 years. This shows the sensitivity of Modi Ji towards school and college-going children, this will also make their families worry-free. I thank Modi Ji for this."

He also wrote, "All the front-line corona warriors have done wonderful service to the country with great bravery. Concerning their health, I congratulate Modi Ji for the decision to give them Precaution Dose. Also, Precaution Dose will be available to citizens with co-morbidities above 60 years of age."

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा 15 से 18 वर्ष के बच्चों को वैक्सीन की डोज प्रारंभ करना बहुत ही स्वागतयोग्य कदम है।

ये स्कूल व कॉलेज जाने वाले बच्चों के प्रति मोदी जी की संवेदनशीलता को दर्शाता है, इससे उनके परिजन भी चिंतामुक्त होंगे। इसके लिए मोदी जी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

सभी फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना योद्धाओं ने बहुत बहादुरी से देश की अद्भुत सेवा की है। उनके स्वास्थ्य की चिंता करते हुए उन्हें Precaution Dose देने के निर्णय के लिए मोदी जी का अभिनन्दन करता हूँ।



साथ ही 60 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के कॉ-मॉरबिडिटी वाले नागरिकों को भी Precaution Dose उपलब्ध होगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी ने अपने राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में देश को ओमिक्रॉन वायरस के प्रति सजग रहते हुए बिना घबराए सभी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पहले की ही तरह पालन करने की सलाह दी है।



सावधानी, सजगता और वैक्सीन ही हमें कोरोना के खतरे से दूर रख उसपर विजय दिलवा सकती है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

Dr. Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers of India, also reacted to PM Modi's announcement. Sharing a snip of PM addressing the nation, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet translated in English read, "In order to make the country stronger in the fight against Corona, the Prime Minister@NarendraModi has taken very important decisions regarding vaccination. I sincerely thank them for these decisions."

PM @NarendraModi जी ने राष्ट्र से अपने संबोधन में देशवासियों से कोरोना के नए वेरिएंट ओमीक्रॉन के विषय में panic ना होकर सावधान और सतर्क रहने का आग्रह किया साथ ही कोरोना से जुड़े नियमों का पालन करने को कहा। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 25, 2021

10 जनवरी 2022 से ही 60 वर्ष से ऊपर की आयु के कॉ-मॉरबिडिटी वाले नागरिकों को, उनके डॉक्टर की सलाह पर वैक्सीन की Precaution Dose का विकल्प उनके लिए भी उपलब्ध करवाने का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय भी उन्होंने लिया। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 25, 2021

