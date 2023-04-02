Amit Shah Appeals To Northeast Militants To Join Mainstream, Zoramthanga Describes Visit As Milestone

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the remaining active militants of the Northeast to join the mainstream.

Addressing a rally in Aizawl after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, he asserted that the establishment of peace in Mizoram is an example of the victory of Indian democracy.

"I appeal to the few remaining active militant organisations in the Northeast to return to the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of the region and the country as a whole," he said.

"Peace has been established in Mizoram, which had faced insurgency. This is an unprecedented example of the victory of India's democracy," he said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga while welcoming Shah said his visit will help cement the state's relation with the Centre.

Shah paid a long-day visit to the Northeastern state on Saturday, during which he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 development projects worth Rs. 2,414 crore, including new Assam Rifles battalion headquarters.

Addressing a public meeting at Lammual here, Zoramthanga said that the state has been waiting for a long time for Shah to visit the state and inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex, Laldenga Cultural Centre and other development projects.

"Certainly, this will be a milestone ," Zoramthanga said while welcoming Shah.

He said that during the time of Laldenga, the state's first chief minister, the government had identified land for Assam Rifles camp.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) sanctioned money for the construction of the new Assam Rifles headquarters complex and now it is in a position to be inaugurated, he said.

According to the chief minister, the proposed Laldenga Cultural Centre, which will be constructed in the area (Lammual) to be vacated by Assam Rifles, will have an auditorium to accommodate 5000-10,000 people, a conference hall and other amenities.

Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating Assam Rifles headquarters complex and other development projects, Shah said that the paramilitary force base would be shifted from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, about 15 east of Aizawl.

He also said that the construction of four new roads worth Rs 1,200 crore, when completed, will boost trade and business not just within Mizoram, but also with the state and neighbouring Myanmar.

The Union Minister lauded the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Zoramthanga citing it has performed very well in terms of development.

He said that the peace that is seen in Mizoram, which was once under unrest for decades, is an example of the victory of Indian democracy.

"At one time there was insurgency and violence in Mizoram. Bullets were fired and bombs exploded here. But today Zoramthanga is the chief minister of the state, and there is peace and harmony here. This is an unprecedented example of the success of India's democracy," Shah said.

Noting that the Centre is dedicated to the development of the Northeast, he said the Modi government has increased budget allocation for the region by 276 per cent.

"The Union government is working towards connecting the state capitals of all the eight states with rail, road and air connectivity by 2025 with a project outlay of Rs 1,76,000 crore," he said.

"Around 8,000 militants in the region have surrendered since 2014. We have signed a peace agreement with NLFT in Tripura in 2019, rehabilitated 37,000 Brus in Tripura, and brought peace in Assam by signing the Bodo Accord in 2020 and a peace agreement in Karbi Anglong in 2022. Also, there has been a 70 per cent reduction of areas under the jurisdiction of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958," he said.

Shah was shown black flags by Congress party workers during his visit to Mizoram's capital Aizawl to inaugurate development projects on Saturday.

The opposition party was protesting against the disqualification from Parliament of its national leader Rahul Gandhi recently after conviction in a defamation case.

Leaders of the state state congress and functionaries of various frontal organisations held peaceful demonstration to extend solidarity to Gandhi.

Noting that Mizoram's economy grew by 12.15 per cent in the last decade, especially under the leadership of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Shah said the Centre will explore possibilities of investment in the tourism, bamboo and solar energy sectors in the state.

He said the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project will connect Mizoram with Myanmar and bring about economic growth in the northeastern state.

Interestingly, Zoramthanga is the former leader of Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground founded by Laldenga, which spearheaded a secessionist movement for two decades between 1966 and 1986.

The MNF signed a peace accord with India in 1986 and Mizoram became the 23rd state of the country in February 1987.