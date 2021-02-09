Amit Shah Appraises Rajya Sabha About Uttarakhand Floods; Says 'govt Monitoring Situation'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appraised the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operation in Uttarakhand in the wake of a glacier burst which resulted in over 150 people going missing. While stating that he is here to speak on an "unfortunate incident", the Union Home Minister informed that the massive avalanche in Uttrakhand's Joshimath area of Chamoli district has affected many people. Informing that the Uttarakhand government had declared that there is no danger in the affected area, Amit Shah said that all the agencies are on alert and are working with full swing.

Amit Shah said, "450 jawans of ITBP, 5 teams of NDRF, 8 teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operation."

HM Amit Shah on rescue operations in Uttarakhand

Informing that the flow of Bhagirathi river is currently being controlled as a precautionary measure, shah said that the Centre along with the state government is closely monitoring the situation. He said, "13 small villages are being cut off, they are being provided with relief material and a medical team along with 2 ambulances is present at the location."

Uttarakhand Floods: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets injured

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Joshimath on Monday to review the rescue operations in the area. The CM was briefed by the local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who took him to the Tapovan tunnel where as many as 35 people are feared to be trapped.

Several members of the force have entered the 2.5km long tunnel with the rescue operations ongoing non-stop since the glacier burst yesterday morning. So far, over 170 people are reported to be missing since the flash floods hit the area and washed off the Rishiganga project site. More than 300 ITBP personnel have been deployed.

After being briefed by MS Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP, the CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The NDRF, the Army and the SDRF, all three have been working in tandem and have managed to enter about 130 meters inside, they will further progress about 50 meters in a couple of hours."

"You can see that massive work is being carried out here. I want to speak on behalf of the ITBP that the officials in the rescue operations are working on the situation," said MS Rawat. So far at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the sites. Around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malaria and Ghansali, where the ITBP is providing essential supplies.

