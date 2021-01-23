Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati, To Hold Public Meetings On Jan 24; Pays Tribute To Netaji

In poll-bound Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati in the early hours on Saturday. Amit Shah will hold two public meetings on 24 January. In Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah is scheduled to meet the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) followed by a public meeting in Nalbari.

Amit Shah reaches Guwahati

The saffron party's Assam in-charge and Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda is currently campaigning in the state and also managing the preparations for Amit Shah's rally. The Union Home Minister will also launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme for central paramilitary forces in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"The Home Minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari," Panda told ANI.

During his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

"I hope we all participate in PM Modi's decision to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose and especially educate children & youth about Netaji's life. May lakhs of children take inspiration from his life and contribute in the development of the country" said Home Minister Amit Shah

During Amit Shah's last visit in the state, several Congress MLAs jumped ship and joined the BJP. The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on 31 May 2021.

