Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati To Inaugurate Developmental Projects, Meets Assam CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam on July 25, Sunday. The Minister arrived in Guwahati to inaugurate multiple projects. At the temple, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present, who had earlier welcomed Amit Shah at the Guwahati Airport. Amit Shah is on a 2-day visit to the North East. This visit comes just after his visit to Meghalaya where he inaugurated a bunch of development projects.

At the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, The Union Home Minister prayed for the country's progress and prosperity. Amit Shah put out a number of tweets from his visit. He put up a tweet saying that he worshipped at Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple, Guwahati and prayed to the mother for the progress and prosperity of the country. Sarma posted on Twitter saying, "Along with Sri Shah, we paid our obeisance to Maa and sought her divine grace to keep guiding us in our pursuit of peace, prosperity and progress for all."

Home Minister Shah inaugurates Radio Therapy Block of State Cancer Institute, GMCH

He then visited the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati Medical College Hospital to inaugurate the newly constructed radiotherapy block. He is also to participate in a public event at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, to inaugurate a number of schemes. He will also be addressing the public there. He also is formally handing over the relief of 1 lakh to COVID victims from the Assam state’s side. He will also be laying the foundation for a new medical college during his visit.

Live stream of public address by Amit Shah in Assam

The Assam Minister also posted a number of pictures of the Radio Therapy Block inauguration and said, “In what shall be a major boost to Assam and NE’s cancer treatment infra, Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah today inaugurated the Radio Therapy Block of State Cancer Institute, GMCH and also dedicated newly installed state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator machine at the centre to people“. Amit Shah addressed the public ad said BJP is strengthening its base in North East. PM Modi's leadership has been accepted by everyone. The formation of the BJP govt in Assam for the second time means that Assam has permanently rejected terrorism, riots to move towards development. The address was live-streamed.

