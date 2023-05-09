Amit Shah Arrives In Kolkata To Attend Tagore Jayanti, Inaugurate Various Projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday for his day-long visit to the state. Shah, during his visit, will meet state BJP leaders and also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's soulful literature remains an ethereal voice that will continue to inspire generations with his benevolence. Leaving for West Bengal to attend his birth anniversary celebration tomorrow. https://t.co/HIsQ7E0JOI May 8, 2023

According to information from the Home Ministry, Shah’s state visit will start with offering the tribute at the statue of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata’s Jorasanko Thakurbari on Tuesday morning. The Home Minister is scheduled to participate in the event held to commemorate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which is celebrated on May 9 on the birth of the great poet, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who made significant contributions to art, literature, and music.

Later in the day, Shah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the BSF at noon at Integrated-Check Post Petrapole in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, situated at the India-Bangladesh border. The Home Minister will also participate in an event linked to the release of the full-dome film ‘Luminaries of Bengal’ and the inauguration of various projects at Science City in Kolkata in the evening.

The Home Minister’s day-long visit to West Bengal will conclude with his participation in Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary celebrations by Khola Hawa at Kolkata’s Science City.

