Amit Shah Asks Youth To Read Aurobindo's Works To Deepen Understanding Of 'India's Soul'

Lauding the vision of philosopher Shri Aurobindo, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday noted that his perspective of looking at India as a geo-culture country can help solve all of the nation's persisting problems. Amit Shah made the remarks while addressing an event to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo in Puducherry. The Union Home Minister also denoted the contrasts in the formation of India as a nation with respect to other countries and said that countries other than India are based on resolutions, while India was formed with 'culture' as the root.

Elaborating the point further, Shah said, "If we understand his message, he gave a different description of India. All the geopolitical countries in the world are formed with resolutions, be it Europe, America, the Soviet Union, or China. There is only one country in the world which is geo-culture and is formed on the basis of culture, and that country is India."

'To solve the problems of today, see India as a geo-culture country': Amit Shah

Further, into his address, Amit Shah asserted that India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Bengal, is united by one culture, "If we start looking at India as a geo-culture country, then all the problems of today will be solved on its own. We are somewhere united by one culture from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Bengal," adding that while the constitution is important, culture is the glue that binds India together. "The Constitution holds a very important place on its own place and is respectable for all, on the basis of which country should run. But if there is a bonding, then it is the culture that is the soul of India. You would come to know this when you read Sri Aurobindo," Shah added.

Shah further spoke about the life of the Indian poet and philosopher and said Aurobindo worked for providing new energy and direction to the ancient consciousness of India and he did it when there was darkness all around with no ray of hope during the British occupation of India.

Amit Shah, stressing the significance of putting across the teachings of Aurobindo before the youth of India, opined that the purpose of the celebration will not be served if the youth is not informed about Aurobindo's philosophy.