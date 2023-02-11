Amit Shah: Strengthening Of Agencies And Banning Of PFI Curbed Terror In India

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the coordinated action of the central agencies and the police force on the day of banning the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Addressing the passing out parade of the IPS probationers of the 74 RR batch at SVPNA, Hyderabad, he further added it is a testament of the strength of the central agencies and the democratic institutions of the country. Notably, on September 28, 2022 in a massive action against PFI, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the group and eight associated organisations for five years for engaging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country.

Addressing the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of the IPS probationers of the 74 RR batch at SVPNA, Hyderabad.

‘Example before the world to see’

Amit Shah said, “By banning the Popular Front of India recently, we have presented a successful example for the world. In the leadership of the central agencies the police from across the states worked in tandem and in a single day banned the PFI by conducting a successful operation. This proves the strength of our democratic institutions.”

He further stated terrorist attacks have reduced to a significant extent due to “strengthening of the security agencies, zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, a strong framework of counter-terror laws and resolute political will.”

PFI banned for five years

On September 28, 2022 the MHA outlawed the PFI and its eight affiliates for a period of five years.

According to the gazette notification of the ban, “the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country.”

The PFI workers were engaged in “violent and subversive acts” and they carried out “cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property,” the notification read.

Image: Amit Shah - Twitter