'Article 371 Will Not Be Touched': Amit Shah Declares On 34th Statehood Day In Arunachal

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the 34th Statehood Day function of Arunachal Pradesh and termed the state to be crucial for India in several ways. The Home Minister addressed the program as the chief guest in IG Park in Itanagar. Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah hailed the people of Arunachal Pradesh, terming them to be an 'accessory' for the Indian culture. He further assured development for the Northeast, stating it to be the responsibility of the entire country.

"Today, 33 years ago, Arunachal Pradesh was formed, opening the road to development for the people who lived in this region. This land is crucial for India in several ways. Northeast has been a very important region for India forever. The tribe living in this inaccessible terrain is an accessory to India's culture. India's culture is incomplete without the culture of the Northeast," Amit Shah said.

"All Indians believe that the development of the Northeast and the welfare of the people of Northeast is not just the region's but the entire country's responsibility," he added.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, had objected to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to attend the statehood day on Thursday, saying it is 'firmly opposed' to his trip as it violated Beijing's 'territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust'.

'Article 371 will not be touched'

Amit Shah further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reminded people that the PM has visited the Northeast 30 times in the last 5 years. He added that the dedication of PM Modi ensures that the administration is always attracted to the region.

Furthermore, Amit Shah assured the people that Article 371 will not be touched. Article 371, which has special provisions in some states in the Northeast, safeguards the rights of native people with regard to religious or social practices, customary laws and procedures, ownership and transfer of land and resources, and employment and education.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of rumours were spread that Article 371, too, would be abrogated. Today, on the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh, I want to tell the people of Northeast that Article 371 would not be touched," the Home Minster said.

PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Wish Arunachal Pradesh Citizens On Statehood Day

PM Narendra Modi and BJP’s national President JP Nadda took to Twitter on Thursday, February 20 and wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the 34th Statehood day. PM Modi, in his tweet, hailed the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their patriotism and unwavering commitment to progress.

Arunachal is blessed with rich cultural heritage. CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji is doing great work for the development of the state. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 20, 2020

Arunachal is blessed with rich cultural heritage. CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji is doing great work for the development of the state. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 20, 2020

