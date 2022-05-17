Amit Shah Assures Problem-free Darshan For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims; 'Centre's Priority'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 17 assured that it is the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government that pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have easy Darshan and should not face any problems. The Union Minister said this after holding three consecutive meetings with top officials of the security establishment to assess the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated, "Amit Shah said that it is the priority of the Modi Government that pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have easy Darshan and they should not face any problems."

"Instructions have been given to make adequate arrangements for all necessary facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of Amarnath pilgrims. This is the first yatra after the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the high altitude, adequate arrangements will have to be made for pilgrims who have any health-related problems," the statement added.

The Amarnath Yatra, which presents a big security challenge for the government, could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and was cut short in 2019 just before the abrogation of Article 370. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage, scheduled to begin on June 30 and expected to end on August 11. About 12,000 paramilitary personnel (120 companies) in addition to Jammu and Kashmir Police are expected to be deployed along the two pilgrimage routes, one from Pahalgam and the other via Baltal. Drone cameras will help the security forces to ensure the protection of the pilgrims.

Amit Shah reviews J&K Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 17 held meetings with top officials of the security establishment to assess the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including the recent killings of civilians as well as reviewed arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra for which the UT administration will provide RFID tags to every pilgrim.

While Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was present at all the three meetings, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief General Manoj Pande attended the meetings to discuss the security situation in the UT. Senior officials from the Centre, paramilitary forces and the UT administration were also at these meetings.

