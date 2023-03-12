Amit Shah attends 54th CISF Raising Day, vows technological boost to enhance protection

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day parade at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12.

While addressing the event in Hyderabad, Shah said, “PM Modi has proposed the vision of a 5 trillion dollar economy for which the safeguarding of ports, airports, etc is very important. CISF will safeguard them as they have been doing for the past 53 years.”

“The Home Ministry will strengthen the CISF with all technologies in the upcoming times to protect the ports, airports, etc. Many CISF personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. Naxalities & terrorists are under control due to CISF, he added.”

Piyush Anand, Additional DG (North), CISF, stated that this is the first time the CISF has held Raising Day celebrations outside of the Delhi national capital region (NCR), following the government's decision to host Raising Day celebrations at several locations across the country.

He claimed that as the CISF is an all-Indian force, the government believes the Raising Day celebrations should take place as planned so that people from all over India can see the force up close. Every year, the place of the event would be different.

Shah attended the 53rd Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) Raising Day celebration at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram last year. All paramilitary groups have been commemorating their Raising Day outside of Delhi for the past few years.

Bastar district of Chhattisgarh will host the CRPF's annual raising day on March 19. On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for providing round-the-clock security at important locations and extended his gratitude to them on Raising Day.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On their raising day, best wishes to all CISF personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round-the-clock security at key locations, including critical and strategic infrastructure."

The CISF was set up under an act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day has been celebrated on March 10 each year.