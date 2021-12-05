Amit Shah Attends BSF Raising Day Celebrations In Jaisalmer; Interacts, Dines With Jawans

Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the 57th BSF (Border Security Force) Raising Day celebrations, 2021 at Rohitash Indo-Pakistan border outpost in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. In an exclusive ground reporting by Republic TV, it was brought to the fore that Shah interacted with BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the region. While closely watching the night patrolling by BSF, Shah and Shekhawant even spent a night with the forces.

Shah admitted that the interaction was 'special' to him as he participated in the 'tradition of sitting together on special occasions to have a meal which is called 'Bada Khana'.

सुरक्षाबलों में विशेष अवसरों पर साथ बैठकर भोजन करने की एक परंपरा है जिसे ‘बड़ा खाना’ कहा जाता है।



आज जैसलमेर के @BSF_India के कैंप में जवानों व अधिकारियों के साथ बड़े खाने पर भोजन करना मेरे लिए एक विशेष अवसर था।



इसकी कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कर रहा हूँ।

Home Minister Amit Shah takes part in BSF's 57th Raising Day in Rajasthan

Reiterating that the country is 'proud of BSF' personnel to be safeguarding the security against unsolicited encroachment from the other side, Shah hailed the 'unforgettable moments' while celebrating the occasion. "With this commendable spirit of patriotism away from my family, I salute the bravery and dedication of all the soldiers who are protecting the borders of the country," he said.

Further, Shah announced that all CAPF jawans and their families will be granted Ayushman cards so they can get themselves and their families treated in an empanelled hospitals' list. Setting a tone for his visit to the Sainik Sammelan, Shah shared the sentiments of patriotism when BSF jawans performed patriotic anthems. Experts comment that such interaction and mingling provide a major boost to the morales of security forces guarding borders.

.@BSF_India के जवानों के साथ बैठकर देशभक्ति के गीतों को सुना।



यह मेरे जीवन के अविस्मरणीय पलों में से एक है।



अपने परिवार से दूर राष्ट्रभक्ति के इस सराहनीय जज्बे के साथ देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा कर रहे सभी जवानों की बहादुरी व समर्पण को नमन करता हूँ। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/T3myDXZJnu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2021

Notably, while speaking to Republic TV, Shekhawat asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government's approach is to study the ground reality of any situation in order to understand the adversities and the actual scenario.

After visiting the Rohitash border post, Shah had said that 130 crore people in India and himself are able to sleep peacefully at night "because we have faith in the soldiers guarding the country's border."

