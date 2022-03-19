Amit Shah Attends CRPF's 83rd Raising Day Parade In J&K; 'Jawans Provide Sense Of Safety'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has provided a sense of security in India, while attending the 83rd Raising Day programme of the CRPF in Jammu on Saturday, March 19. Notably, this was the first time in the history of independent India that CRPF's Raising Day was celebrated outside Delhi-NCR.

Home Minister Shah added that CRPF jawans have provided a "sigh of relief" to Indian citizens in difficult times, especially during Lok Sabha elections.

"CRPF has done the work of providing a sense of safety and security to the people in India for a long time. CRPF jawans have given a sigh of relief to people in difficult situations in the country. An election is a festival of democracy and a fair election is the soul of a democratic country. Whenever there is Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in India, CRPF plays an important role in carrying out polls peacefully across the country," HM Shah said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah claimed that the status quo of the UT has improved since the BJP government came to power. Commenting on terrorism, which is a pivotal issue in the Union territory, Home Minister Shah said that the forces have successfully curbed down terrorism in the state.

"In 2014 after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. The biggest achievement in J&K is the immense success that our forces have achieved in controlling terrorism in the state," HM Shah asserted.

'Focused on modernisation of the force': CRPF Director General Kuldip Singh

CRPF Director General Kuldip Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is very good and is improving further. He informed that 162 terrorists were killed across the country in 2021-22.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief also said that 1,500 terrorists and Maoists were arrested and 750 others forced to surrender in relentless operations by the force in 2021-22, while 12 of its personnel sacrificed their lives and 169 others suffered injuries.

"In the past 82 years, the CRPF received 2,309 gallantry awards which are the highest among forces," he said, adding that 272 awards, including four Kirti Chakra and nine Shaurya Chakra, were given to the personnel for their service to the nation in 2021-22.

Singh said with 246 battalions and over 3.15 lakh personnel, CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in the world and is responsible for several important tasks such as maintaining law and order and providing security during elections and religious festivals.

"New challenges do come with the passage of time and we are focused on modernisation of the force and providing our personnel with latest weapons, bullet-proof vehicles and other equipment to enhance operation capabilities," the CRPF director said.