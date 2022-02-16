Amit Shah Attends Delhi Police's 75th Raising Day; Says Force 'synonymous With Humanity'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the 75th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police organised at the national capital. Shah along with Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana attended the 75th Raising Day Parade. Following the parade, Shah also released a special postage stamp commemorating the Delhi Police’s 75 years of service.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood on the dais during the 75th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police along with Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. Following the event, the minister also released a special postage stamp commemorating the Delhi Police's platinum jubilee. Earlier in the day, Shah had lauded the Delhi Police for its service and said that the people of Delhi were proud of the force.

Amit Shah attends Delhi Police's 75th Raising Day

“Greetings to all the personnel of Delhi Police and their families on the 75th Raising Day. Delhi Police, along with being one of the most accomplished police forces of the country, it is also synonymous with humanity and service, which the country realized in the difficult times of Corona. Every Delhiite is proud of Delhi Police,” Shah had tweeted.

Amit Shah also handed out medals to Delhi Police personnel on the occasion of its Platinum Jubilee Raising Day. Meanwhile, the Home Minister’s office had also informed that apart from attending the parade, Shah will also be inaugurating the newly constructed DCP office complex on the occasion.

'Women safety remains utmost priority': Delhi Police Commissioner

Speaking at the Delhi Police's 75th Raising Day, Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said that ensuring the safety of women remained the force’s objective.

“Women safety is of utmost priority to the Delhi Police. Our target is to increase the participation of women police personnel by 1/4 till 2025,” he said. The parade also featured a large fleet of female officers of Delhi Police along with other sections of the force.

Delhi Police had ramped up the security measures across the city earlier this year ahead of Republic Day on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. As per sources, the intelligence agencies had asked the Delhi Police to keep a watch on people who were actively involved in the protests against the CAA, the NRC and the three farm laws.

Although there were no issues during the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, the forces remain on high alert as neighbouring states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are in election phase.

