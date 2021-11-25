Amit Shah Avers 'political Stability & Peace Established In North East' In 7yrs By PM Modi

Addressing a session on ‘Bharat at 75- Empowering North East India’ at the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the time has come to invest in the northeast region. Shah also vouched for PM Modi's conviction to uplift and develop the seven sisters of the country. In a bid to boost the development of states in the region, he tabled the approach of 'E's i.e. Empathy, Empowerment and Enabler'.

"Political stability and peace have been established in the northeast region. All state governments in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. Elections in the region have also been conducted peacefully. All capital cities of northeastern states have air connectivity," Shah stated.

Further, Shah stated the objective of the Centre under PM Modi's leadership to maintain its focus on developing states in the northeast region and translate them to producers and contributors to the national economy and development.

"PM Modi-led government has focused on the northeast region since it came to power seven years back. Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country. We want to move forward with three E's-'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler'- in the region," Amit Shah said.

"All North East state capitals will be connected by air by 2024": Amit Shah

While asserting that the development of the nation is impossible to attain without the development of states in the northeast region, Shah pledged that all capital cities of the seven states will be connected via air by the year 2024. He said that respective governments have taken up multiple national highway road projects and rail connectivity will be enhanced too.

Notably, Shah stated that the northeast region consists of 8% of the Indian landmass and the region is one of the 18 biodiversity hotspots globally. "This should be promoted," Shah said