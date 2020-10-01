Amit Shah Hails Successful Test-firing Of BrahMos; Calls It Testimony Of Defence Potential

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, September 29 hailed the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the successful flight testing of the indigenously developed BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile. Congratulating DRDO, the union minister said that the state of the art weapon was a testimony to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) resolve and India’s defence potential.

'India is extremely proud of DRDO'

India is extremely proud of @DRDO_India for successfully testing the indigenously developed extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This state of the art weapon is a testimony of India’s defence potential and PM @NarendraModi ji’s resolve towards an #AatmaNirbharBharat. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 30, 2020

BrahMos successfully flight tested for a designated range

According to the official press release by the Ministry of Defence, "BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range at 1030 hours on September 30, 2020, from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content."

The Ministry further said that the BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8. The successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge, it added.

History of the BrahMos missile

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam signed an inter-governmental agreement with Russia's Deputy Defence Minister on February 12, 1998, and as a result of this, a joint entity called 'BrahMos Aerospace' was created between the two countries. The agreement was aimed at building the world's only supersonic cruise missile system. Initially, while India held a 50.5 percent share in the venture, the other stake was with Russia. The first successful launch of BrahMos took place on June 21, 2001, and subsequently, it was operationalised in the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from ANI)